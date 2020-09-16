Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal Government in conjunction with Lagos State Government has ordered the stoppage of all barge operations along the Marina coastline.

They also ordered the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to revoke approvals granted some companies.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in company with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the stop-work order during an unscheduled visit to Marina, yesterday.

Speaking during the inspection to unravel some of the activities around the Marina coastline, Amaechi and Sanwo-Olu described barge operations along the coastline as unwholesome and disorganised.

The minister said there was an urgent need to sanitise the entire Marina coastline and restore the peace and tranquility of the place. He, therefore, ordered that all trucks should desist from coming to Marina to load with immediate effect.

Amechi also disclosed that the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has not granted anyone permission to carry out barging operations, insisting that all activities must stop immediately.

“The Federal Ministry of Transport has agreed with Lagos State Government to ensure that whoever is making use of Marina coastline should stop. We have agreed with Commissioner of Police to stop those using the roads and we have agreed with NPA to cancel all barge permits pending when each person will come back to NPA, NIWA and Lagos State Government to renew such approval,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu instructed the Commissioner of Police to arrest and prosecutes anyone that flouts the stoppage order. He said Lagos government will do the needful to bring sanity to the area.

“We are also talking to Federal Ministry of Works and Housing because we understand that some of the approvals were from the Federal Ministry of Works. So, we are also taking up that responsibility and we would do what we need do,” the governor disclosed.

Other stakeholders at the inspection tour included the Managing Director of NPA Hadiza Bala Usman, representatives of NIWA, Ministries of Works and Waterfront as the Nigeria Police.