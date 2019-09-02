Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Government has commended Delta State Government for what it described as quality of facilities at the Asaba Airport.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Siriki, who stated this, yesterday in Asaba shortly after inspecting the airport, said the facilities are of international standards.

In a statement from the Government House, Asaba, he noted that the airport has been developed to international standards, especially in the area of upgrade of the runway.

According to the statement, Siriki also described the concessioning process as transparent.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is always a very serious-minded person, very focused, principled and always committed to doing the right thing. I have been informed how he ensured transparency in the concessioning of the Asaba Airport.

“Some of his friends bid for the airport but lost and in the interest of his people, he didn’t interfere and didn’t care whether his friends lost but what he wanted was quality and the right people to run the airport and I think this is what will help our nation,” he said.