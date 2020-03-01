Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has described the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) as a reputable agency that is helping the Federal Government achieve its Policy on poverty reduction and wealth creation in the country.

Adebayo stated this during the commissioning of a modern E-Library complex, Central store, and additional 32-room block at the ITF Staff School, held at the ITF headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

He observed that a huge number of Nigerians are unemployed and are in poverty, “as a consequence of this, the country has witnessed a rise in insecurity and other social vices. In the face of the absence of white collar jobs, the only feasible alternative is for organisations like the ITF to ensure that their mandates are fully actualized.”

Adebayo said it was for the laudable mandate of the Fund that he was gratified about the modern library, which according to him will enhance the staff of the fund to effectively carry out the mandate of equipping Nigerians with requisite skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

He assured that the Federal Government will continue to put such policies in place that will ensure that organisations like the ITF whose activities have direct impact on the life of Nigerians thrive.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, who also congratulated the ITF on its giant strides in providing engagements for the teeming unemployed Nigerians, acknowledged that his state has benefitted tremendously from the ITF. He also hailed the efforts of the Director General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari.

Lalong said, “His efforts have led to the empowerment of thousands of Nigerian youths with cutting-edge skills for entrepreneurship and employability in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy on poverty eradication and wealth creation.

“Here in Plateau State, particularly since the assumption of Sir Joseph Ari as DG, our people have benefited from several phases of the Fund’s flagship skills acquisition programmes such as the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), where over 1000 Plateau citizens were empowerment with skills and start-up kits.

“Most of the beneficiaries are today either earning a living in paid employment, or are successful entrepreneurs who are employing others. Because of the impact of the NISDP, the State Government sponsored additional number of trainees for the programme.