Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Federal Government has lauded moves by the House of Representatives to amend the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) by the House of Representatives.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said the said proposed amendment will help to strengthen the agency in providing technical support to states and local government areas on the development of Primary Health Care (PHC) in the country.

Ehanire, who spoke at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Services, said if the bill is eventually passed will help to enhance primary healthcare delivery.

According to him, “I am particularly delighted about todays event as it marks a big stride towards strengthening the roles and responsibilities of the Agency to provide technical and programmatic support to states and LGAs on the Development of Primary Health Care in Nigeria which will ultimately improve the overall health outcomes in the country and accelerate our journey towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“This transformation has expanded the roles and responsibilities of public health agencies globally beyond direct service delivery; to programme management, quality control and standards, performance monitoring, and enforcement.”

However, the minister kicked against moves to establish Cancer Registry in the country to provide for compilation of Statistics on the incidence of cancer for research and treatment purposes.

He said the functions of the proposed registry is already being exercised territory health institutions and the Nigeria institute for medical research.