From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal Government, yesterday, commended Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State, for inventing the Aq-Diesel also known as Aqua-Diesel, saying it would help solve the nation’s lingering energy crisis.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Olorunnibe Mamora, gave the commendation during the unveiling of the Aq-Diesel at the university.

Aq-Diesel is the combination of water with diesel in the presence of catalysts and other reactants stabilised for power generation, electricity and transportation.

The minister, represented by Centre Manager, Technology Incubation Centre, Benin, Ezeobiefuna Joy Omosede, said several universities have been existing in the country but have not been able to design their own vision with a view to solving a critical problem but Mudiame University has done theirs within the shortest possible time.

Mamora said the Federal Government would give them the necessary support to provide more solutions to other technical issues in the country.

“So, I have assured the university that I will continue to be partnering with you in the area of solving problems, in the area of accommodation, any area help is needed,” he said.

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, while admitting that the university has made a giant stride in solving the nation’s energy problem, said his government knew the challenges faced by its citizens, thus the introduction of the Ossiomo power plant, powering some government facilities in the state.