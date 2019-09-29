Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the humanitarian efforts of notable businessmen, Sir Emeka Offor, for his intervention, especially in the areas of health and education.

Offor, a Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria and Founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, was honoured recently with an international humanitarian award in the United States of America by Andrew J. Young Foundation, Atlanta, Georgia, during its annual “Pass on Blessings” of the foundation.

A statement by Sir Tony Obi, member and coordinator of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, disclosed that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the commendation in Atlanta, USA, while commissioning 140ft containers of medical equipment and other supplies as well as books, computers and other educational materials donated by the foundation and its overseas partners, MedShare Atlanta and Books for Africa.

Dignitaries present at the event were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mashi Abdullahi; the Consul General of Nigeria in Atlanta, Aishatu Aliyu Musa; former Senate President, Dr. Ken Nnamani; former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Howard Jeter, top executives of MedShare Atlanta and Books for Africa, officials of the United States Centre for Disease Control led by Alison Thompson, amongst others.

Obi added that the medical equipment and educational materials would be distributed to public hospitals, military and police hospitals, public universities, secondary schools and public libraries across Nigeria.