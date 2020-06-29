Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has said the construction of 10,000 housing units in Borno State by the Federal Government would cost about N20 billion.

Speaking at the weekend at the launch of the first phase of the housing project at Ngom, a remote community in the outskirts of Maiduguri, Farouq said the 10, 000 houses would accommodatef people displaced by Boko Haram insurgents but now taking refuge at various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“This is the first phase of the housing units that the Federal Government is building in Borno to provide accommodation to IDPs. We are starting in this community with 1,000 houses and the rest will be spread across 10 other local governments in the state,” she said.

Managing Director of North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Mohammed Alkali said the housing project would help address the housing deficit created by the destruction of communities in the North East by Boko Haram.

“Borno has lost over 60 per cent of its houses. These deficit of houses for it to be addressed made President Mohammadu Buhari to approve the construction of 10,000 housing units in Borno State,” he said.

He appealed to the government to embark on massive reconstruction and infrastructural development of the North East to end poverty and under development

About three million people who fled their homes in the wake of attacks on their communities by Boko Haram have been displaced. Borno has the largest number of displaced persons estimated at about 1.8 million according to a 2019 report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarians Affairs (OCHA).