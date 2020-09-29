The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has on Monday launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme, kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 19, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Minister’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, who stated that the portal is part of the Federal Government’s initiatives to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with requisite skills to thrive in the emerging digital economy,

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy , in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions , including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.