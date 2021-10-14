Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has called on vulnerable Nigerians to come forward and receive interest-free loans under the just launched Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP 2.0)

At the unveiling held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Farouq said GEEP 2.0 is one of the National Social Investment Programmes established by the President Muhammadu-led administration to assist the skilled but unbanked vulnerable population.

“GEEP targets the unbanked poor and vulnerable but skilled population that have always been left out on credit delivery programmes and is directed at providing soft and affordable loans to finance their businesses.

“The GEEP is targeted and delivered under three unique products. The TraderMoni for marginalised youths, MarketMoni for vulnerable women and the FarmerMoni specifically for rural farmers.

“The GEEP 2.0 is structured to effectively deliver soft loans and skills to a wide range of unemployed citizens, including persons living with disability, marginalised women and unemployed youths among other vulnerable groups in our society,” she said.

MarketMoni targets the under-privileged and marginalised women in the communities while the TraderMoni aims to empower and uplift under-privileged and vulnerable youths, scavengers, market wheelbarrow boys, orphans and youths with special needs.

Special Guest of Honour, the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, praised the minister for her doggedness in ensuring vulnerable Nigerians are given a new lease of life.

