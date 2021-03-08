By Philip Nwosu

Federal Government said that its Shoreline protection works and construction of Jetty within the Nigerian Navy formation will help the force in its dual mandate of enhancing the professional competencies of the Officers and men.

The Minister of State for Health Olorunnimbe Mamora said this while commissioning a jetty and shoreline protection facility at the Nigerian Navy Underwater warefare school inside navy town saying that the project stimulate the aggressive drive of securing the country against any criminal act and security challenges confronting the nation, especially maritime crime, piracy, banditry, oil bunkering, kidnapping, insurgency.

He said that aside the fact that the project will bridge the gap of infrastructural deficit within the Armed Forces formation, he pointed out that Military Institution requires such intervention in order to respond to the emerging trend and sophistication in the modern warfare.