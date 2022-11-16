From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has launched the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS), to address livestock rustling, data scarcity and movement control.

Government added that the scheme will support livestock owners to identify their animals and facilitate interventions in the sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, added that NAITS will provide credit and insurance, and animal recording for genetic improvement.

He said: “I am therefore particularly pleased that the launching of the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) to enhance the activities of our domestic livestock sector is taking place at this time.

“The National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) is a comprehensive animal information management system that will utilize forgery-proof ear tags and cattle passports combined with digital technology to identify and track livestock across Nigeria. “This system complies with the global standards stipulated by the International Committee for Animal Recording (ICAR). “The successful implementation of NAITS will support livestock owners to identify their animals, curb livestock rustling, facilitate interventions in the livestock sector, provision of credit and insurance, livestock movement control, animal recording for genetic improvement and research, ease of traceability, surveillance, animal disease control and enable trade among others. “The global trade requirements and consumer concerns for source of livestock and livestock products traded and consumed makes animal identification and traceability very necessary to enable Nigeria compete favourably in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and launch Nigeria livestock and livestock products into the international market.”