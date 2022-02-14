From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to tackle poor farm yield, the Federal Government has launched the National Soil Testing Laboratory and Geographic Information System (GIS).

The government, through the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohammad Abubakar, explained that the laboratories would boost food security that is suitable for different crops and land use.

In a statement yesterday, by a Senior Information Officer, Obe Mabel, the minister said: “Federal Government is committed to an Agriculture led the diversification of the nation’s economy.

“Therefore, for agriculture to play the expected role towards achieving this objective, the soil resources on which agriculture depends must also receive special attention for sustainable agricultural production.”

He explained that the “GIS and Soil Testing Laboratories is highly significant in our task of ensuring food security for the nation.

“These laboratories are necessary for the promotion of technology-driven agriculture which is the focus of the ministry as contained in the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP).

“Over the years, gaps have been identified in the way we manage our soils which are affecting fertilizer usage and land use planning in the country.

“The ministry is determined to bridge the gaps which were why the fourth National Soil Laboratory was established in Abuja.

“The ALCCMS department has been in the forefront of disseminating information and carrying out projects on effective and efficient management of our soil resources. The laboratories will further strengthen the capacity of the department in this respect.

“The ministry now has four National Soil laboratories in Abuja, Kaduna, Ibadan and Umudike each equipped with Mid-Infrared Spectrophotometer (MIR) for dry chemistry analytical procedures.

“The equipment has the capacity for analyzing large quantities of soil samples rapidly. The four laboratories will go a long way in expanding our soil testing capacity.”

He added that “the GIS laboratory has the capacity to receive soil field data real-time for processing, analyses and mapping, the GIS technology with its versatility will facilitate the production of soil fertility maps for different parts of the country.

“This will provide current information on the suitability and capability of lands for the production of different crops and land use’’.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, on his part, encouraged the staff of the ALCCMS department to use the platforms provided by these laboratories to learn and acquire modern skills in soil analytical services and Geographical Information System.

Umakhihe said, “the GIS facility is equipped with real-time data storage, processing and mapping software. Its high capacity dedicated server will enable the ministry to store, manage and take custody of all forms and categories of data that are generated by departments and agencies under the ministry.”