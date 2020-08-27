Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday launched the Incidence and Response Tracker Dashboard developed by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the COVID-19 Resource Tracking Dashboard developed by the United Nations Development Programme.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who did the launching on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, at Thursday’s briefing in Abuja, said both dashboards corroborate the government’s focus on a data-driven response which we have consistently maintained from the onset.

Mustapha while commending the institutions for making the dashboards a reality, “Similarly, transparency, governance, and accountability are core values of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and since the inception of the Task Force, we have been committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s COVID-19 response reflects these values especially in the face of all the scrutiny, mis and dis-information on the PTF’s activities.

“Since international best practices remain our hallmark, the PTF has been tracking donations and technical assistance received from individuals, groups, and various national and international organisations. These donations, alongside the disbursements across the federation, have been documented and are now open for everyone to see through the activation of these dashboards which are now accessible on the PTF website – www.statehouse.gov.ng/covid19/.

“The dashboards are transparent living and very interactive portals for all our resource mobilization activities, donations, needs, and disbursements. We will continue to collaborate with the private sector in creating models that ensure all our activities are easily accessible by the public in line with the Freedom of Information Act.

“On behalf of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, I thank and commend our funding partner, the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), who ensured that these dashboards came to reality.

“The PTF will ensure transparency of the coordinated efforts and interventions of government and other partners on the fight to contain the pandemic in Nigeria.”