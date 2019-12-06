Billy Abel, Yola

The Federal Government has provided instructional materials to schools affected by insurgency in seven local government areas of Adamawa State. The beneficiaries are located in Madagali, Michika, Mubi North and South, Maiha, Hong and Gombi local government areas.

The government said the initiative was part of efforts to scale up the quality of teaching and learning activities in the schools in the wake of their devastation by insurgency years ago. Several schools in these areas had either been torched or were physically destroyed. In some other cases, classrooms, instructional materials, school walls, among others, were left to their fate after the areas fell to the insurgents in 2014.

While several efforts have been committed by governments and international concerns like UNICEF to resurrect education in the affected areas, these efforts have yielded little or no results they remained insufficient and incapable of addressing the challenges presented by the problems.

The intervention, spear-headed by the Federal Government’s Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in collaboration with the World Bank Investment project, is designed to restore effective school programs in the areas in the hope of giving the students the opportunity to be at par with their counterparts across the country.

Governor Ahmadu Fintir said: “Our administration is aware that education is the overall philosophy and instrument for national development and social peaceful coexistence. It is a vital weapon for the promotion of progressive united entity, therefore, our administration would invest its available resources at its disposal to ensure positive educational intervention.”

Coordinator of MCRP, Maurice Vonubolki, said the project “is intended to complement the reconstruction efforts of the Federal Government in the areas affected by insurgency.” Represented by the project manager, Alhaji Bala Usman, said the project would distribute 41,570 Chemistry, Biology and Physics laboratory equipment and other instructional materials to primary schools in the affected communities:

“Over 70,000 assorted text books for primary, junior and senior secondary schools and about 4,000 double bunk beds and mattresses for boarding secondary schools as well as 800 first aid kits would also be distributed.

«The Federal Government initiative, funded by the World Bank, was in line with the state approved work plan for recovery in the education sector which also has procured teaching and learning materials for distribution in the seven insurgency affected areas in the state» he stated.

“So far, the State Education Programme Investment Project – Additional Finance (ADSEPIP-AI) also purchased about 46,440 and 30,000 assorted text books for junior secondary schools and literacy charts, student and teachers desks and chairs, respectively.»

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Aishatu Umar, said: “Schools in the state have been on the road to recovery from the ravages of armed conflict of Boko Haram conflict. There is the need for restoration of social services including education in the state. The intervention has trained over 9,000 teachers from 864 schools in the affected areas.”