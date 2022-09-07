From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Federal Government has predicted an “abnormal” rainy season for 2022 which might present same negative impact that was experienced in 2012 flooding.

It, thus, urged Nigerians to intensify their efforts towards averting flood related disasters in their domains, as most of the catastrophes present would not be different from that of 2012.

Director General, Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency,( NIHSA) Clement Nze, gave this charge at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Nze stressed that flood related disasters kept reoccurring due to lack of adherence to warnings from relevant authorities.

He added that both local and international dams are yet to release any water, stressing that what most states are experiencing right now are due to poor or lack of drainage systems and overflow from heavy local rainfalls.

“We are also monitoring the developments on the River Benue Sub-Basin and are keeping close contact with the Cameroonian authorities with regards to flood scenarios in the upper catchment of the Sub-Basin. It should be noted that at this period of the year, impoundment of water into the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon is still in progress. Under normal circumstances, it is usually around the seventh week of September that the Dam reservoir could approach an elevation of 213m. Spillage of water can only take place once the reservoir level approaches 216m.

“As at today, flood disasters have occurred in many states. The worse hit state is Jigawa with 16 LGAs affected and more than 50 lives lost, while property, livelihoods and infrastructure were damaged.

“Lagos is next with 14 LGAs and many casualties recorded. Other flood hit states include, Nasarawa (Keffi), Anambra (Onitsha), Imo (Owerri), Abia (Aba), Kwara (Ilorin, Offa), Kaduna (Kaduna), Rivers (Bori), Enugu (Enugu), Ogun (Ijebu Ode), Defta (Asaba), Taraba (Jalingo), Yobe (Gashua), Ekiti (Ado Ekiti), Borno, Ondo (Akure town), Oyo (Iseyin, Eruwa), Katsina, Maiduguri.”

He pointed out that virtually all the flood incidents above were caused by overflow of silted rivers and poor drainage systems as a result of localized rainfall that generated flash/urban flooding in the urban areas and metropolis.

“As at today (Wednesday), both Kainji and Jebba Dams on River Niger are still impounding water into their reservoirs. Shiroro Dam on River Kaduna is equally impounding water. There’s no release of water from any of the Dams within and outside Nigeria,” he restated.