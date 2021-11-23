From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Tuesday outlined measures to immediately address the recent oil spill in Santa Barbara, Nembe, Bayelsa State, at an Aiteo facility, saying that investigations are on ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

NUPRC Commission CEO Mr Gbenga Komolafe, in a statement, listed the action plans to include:

Aiteo activating an emergency Environmental Management Plan (EMP); carry out Post Impact Assessment (PIA) study of the spill; while a Joint Investigation Team will determine cause of spill and to convey the extent of impact and quantity of crude spilled.

Komolafe added that these measures will be put in place as the Commission continues to investigate and monitor the situation.

He noted that the Commission received a report of the spill, which occurred at the Santa Barbara Well, via the statutory regulatory requirement of submission of form A by Aiteo, and immediately swung into action to investigate the incident in conjunction with other stakeholders.

He assured that the Commission will ensure that all necessary steps in line with global best practices will be deployed in the management of the situation.

He added that NUPRC will ensure that the spill has the least impact on the environment and the livelihood of the people of the community as remediation will be done as soon as possible.

Komolafe reiterated that the result of the investigation into the incident will be communicated to the public when concluded.

