Gyang Bere, Jos

The Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria has applauded the Federal Government for initiating the National Livestock Transformation Plan to end the lingering crisis between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

National President of the Association, Alh. Saidu Maikanno, in a press statement in Jos, said the project will address the persistent clashes between farmers and cattle herders.

He called on the Afenefere youths and the Niger Delta Forum to endorse the federal project as it is capable to stabilising the country.

“The Federal Government brought the National Livestock Transformation Plan in order to bring to an end the lingering crises between farmers and herdsmen in the country and it is our duty to all support it,” Maikanno said.

“We condemn the decision of those who are opposing the project because they do not have any solution to the security challenges in the country.”

He noted that no Fulani man has ever complained when the Federal Government brought in programmes in the agricultural sector that benefits farmers and other section of the country.

“A lot of money has been injected into the ministry of agriculture but only crop production is witnessing the reality. Farm implements like tractors, chemical fertilizers, herbicides, seed, etc are produced for crop production but livestock sector has witness zero alocation from government.”

“We welcome this programme (NLTP) by the Federal Government and pledge support for the implementation. This programme will focus on modernising livestock production through a modern dairy and meat processing industry. The programme would also provide a mechanism for peaceful co-existence and reconciliation between farmers and herders.”