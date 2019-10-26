Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed that plans and programmes are at advanced stage for the federal government to train no fewer than 500,000 Nigerian youths on acquisition of digital skills.

He also expressed happiness that Nigerian youths are on their way to becoming part of the digital wealth economy of the 21st century.

Addressing 2000 participants of N-Power Software at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria in Abuja, he assured that the ministry will build on the capacity of programmes already earmarked for the youths and scale up more beneficiaries in pursuit of government’s objective of employment and wealth creation.

The Minister also promised that opportunities that will be created from such expanded programmes will be accessible to all interested youths.

“One of the plans we have is Digital Youth Nigeria (DYNG). It is a plan to train our youths and make them employable. The ministry will partner with this programme (N-Power Software) to ensure that we ratchet up this programme so that in the coming years, we can reach more of you in thousands.

“We would build on the capacity of the programmes already earmarked for the youths. We will not reinvent the wheel. The Ministry will be able to bring several of your colleagues to benefit. We have youth centres spread across the country that we will use to achieve this.