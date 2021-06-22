From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has rescinded its decision to suspend the salaries of 331 federal civil servants on June 12 for their failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and participate in the physical verification exercise.

According to a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Abdulaganiyu Aminu, the affected officers have been advised to contact the underlisted staff of the department for guidance on the resolution of the issue.

The contact persons are: Shagari, B.B. – 09092357038, Husseini Mustafa- 08055247308, Barde, A.Z. -0803354 8713 and Halilu Yusuf- 08023 732827.

It would be recalled that a circular with ref: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41 issued on 9th June, 2021 and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman and addressed to all Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation had said that despite all the various circulars issued in the past, requesting employees of Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to carry out an online records update on the HR Module of IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core-MDAs failed to comply with the directives.

The circular added that “As a result of this, they could also not participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal.

”It would be recalled that the HR Module of IPPIS records update exercise was initiated to rid the service of ghost workers, cut down on government expenditure and ensure credible personnel records.”