Olanreju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has noted that policies adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari on the revival of agricultural to attaining food security in Nigeria have yielded a lot of fruitions.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mallam Yahyah Sarki in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday stated that, Bagudu stated while featuring on national television “ Program on “Agriculture and Food Security ; Post Covid-19.”

According to the statement, Governor Bagudu told viewers that President Muhammadu Buhari decided to chair the National Food Security Council in his personal capacity, to enable him provide physical motivation, supervision and guidance, as well as to further bolster food security in the country.

“Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Food Security Council, made it clear that, the ban on importation of certain food items by Mr. President has yielded maximum results. Because Nigerians are now investing heavily in agriculture and agricultural industrialization”.

The Kebbi State Chief Executive, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Rice and Wheat Production pointed out that, President Muhammadu Buhari made it mandatory that Nigeria must not be dependent on importation from other countries for her food requirements.

Bagudu added ,” Consequently, Mr President empowered the Central Bank of Nigeria, to diligently implement the Anchor Borrowers Programme. There is also a provision of other loan schemes by the Bank of Agriculture to Small, Medium and Large scale farmers.”

Bagudu also said an agricultural economic sustainability package was being implemented by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari stressed that government had increased spending on agriculture in addition to increased support from the World Bank and other economic institutions.

The Governor used the opportunity to inform Nigerians that a twenty-billion naira tomatoe processing factory in Kebbi state had begun production under agreement between the state government and a private company, GB Foods.