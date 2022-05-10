Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, also lambasted the Federal Government for mortgaging the future of Nigerian youths with the prolonged strike .

Speaking in Lagos at his 52nd birthday ceremony, Adams expressed concern over the failure of government to resolve the lecturers’ strike, saying Nigeria students should not be allowed to stay at home for another 12 weeks.

Adams said the future of the country depends on the way the government handled the education sector and urged that the deficits in the sector be effectively addressed.

“I feel bad whenever I looked back and see that the university students are still at home.This affects their thinking and that actually portend grave danger to us as a nation,” he said.

Speaking on his annual scholarship designed to encourage indigent students from four universities in the South West, Adams said it became a tradition to bolster the hope of the students as a way of encouraging the students.