From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, confirmed that Seriki died in the early hours of Thursday, 15th December, 2022 in Madrid, Spain, after a brief illness.

“Until his death, Ambassador Seriki was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, with concurrent accreditation as Permanent Representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Spain. He contributed immensely to strengthening Nigeria’s relations with Spain. He will be greatly missed.

“The Late Ambassador Seriki was an astute Politician and a seasoned administrator who served the country in several capacities. He was at various times, Minister in different Federal Ministries including, Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Interior, among other top positions he held in both the public and private sectors.

“The Federal Government commiserates with the family of Late Ambassador Seriki and prays that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. The burial arrangements will be announced by his family.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Omayuli wrote.