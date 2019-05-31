Uche Usim, Abuja

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has consoled with the Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the death of President, Mr Francis Olabode Johnson who died on Friday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, in a condolence message written on behalf of the management and staff of the Ministry expressed deep sympathy to the National Executive Council (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PENGASSAN over the sad development.

According to her, “Mr. Johnson-led PENGASSAN and the Ministry enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the entire rank and file of PENGASSAN for the growth of the oil and gas sector in particular and the advancement of

the Nation in general.

“The Ministry will greatly miss his cool head, calm disposition and great grasp of the trends and understanding of policy directions of Government.

Our sympathies also go to the wife and children of Mr. Johnson and pray to God to grant him and the rest of the Johnson family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Recall that Mr Lumumba Okugbawa, the PENGASSAN General-Secretary and Mr Frank Esanubi, Deputy President, confirmed the death of Johnson in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), Central Working Committee (CWC), members and staff of PENGASSAN, we announce the untimely and painful death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson.

“Johnson, President PENGASSAN passed on in the early hours of Friday, 31st May 2019 at the National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Late Johnson, until his passing on was a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was on the final lap of his eventful and transformational six years tenure as President PENGASSAN,” he said.

Johnson was elected as president in June 2014 and re-elected in 2017.

The association said the late Johnson would be remembered by his comrades, co-workers, family and friends for being thoughtful, humorous, compassionate and transparent.

The statement said the deceased touched the lives of so many and was the very embodiment of strength, patience, and perseverance.

Okugbawa, the secretary, added that these attributes had propelled him to develop a deep connection with nature, zest for life and the total transformation of PENGASSAN National Secretariat and initiating the e-library

and Events Resources Centres in all of our Zonal offices.