From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has commiserated with the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya over the death of the High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Ambassador Wilfred Machage, who passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, signed the condolence register at the Kenyan High Commission in Abuja on February 22, 2022.

“The Ministry wishes to also extend its deepest and sincere condolences to the family of Ambassador Machage.

“Until his demise, Ambassador Machage was a dedicated and committed leader, who played a strategic role in promoting the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Kenya.

” May his soul rest in peace,” the government prayed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday said its attention has been drawn to a fake press release in circulation, dated 18th February, 2022, on a supposed travel advisory.

The ministry also said the general public may wish to note that the document with forged Reference Number and signature did not emanate from the Ministry.

“The ministry strongly condemns this mischievous act and urges the general public to disregard the content of the fake press release. Furthermore, the document in circulation, is not a true reflection of the authorised template of the Ministry.

“The ministry’s authorised press statements are always issued through official communication channels with the media and on the following social media platforms via:

• Twitter: @NigeriaMFA

• Instagram: @NigeriaMFA

• Facebook: @foreignaffairsnigeria,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.