Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal government has expressed sadness over the demise of the former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe.

In a statement by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, the Federal government commiserated with the government and people of Zimbabwe over the demise of Mugabe.

Recall that Mugabe was reported to have died after a protracted illness in Singapore.

In a condolence message, the government said: “Robert Mugabe was a notable icon in the liberation struggle in the continent and Africa owe a huge debt of gratitude to this highly- intelligent and courageous leader who fought and sacrificed so much to liberate his country and free his people from minority white occupation.

“Robert Mugabe was also in the vanguard of the fight to free several countries in Southern Africa from apartheid and colonialism.

“The departed statesman will also be remembered for leading his country to great heights after independence until the economic sanctions imposed by western countries on account of the expropriation of land occupied by white Zimbabweans crippled his country economically.

“He was a true pan-Africanist and a true patriot. Africa has indeed lost one of its finest.

May his soul rest in peace,” the government said.