Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it would partner China to tackle illegal wildlife trade in the country.

This was the highpoint of a meeting between the delegations of the two countries held between the Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor and the representatives of Chinese Management Authority (CMA).

Abubakar, emphasised the need for the two countries to work together towards addressing the issue of illegal international wildlife trade.

“Traffickers have exploited and exposed the two nations to some unwholesome practices that we frown at as nations and defenders of endangered species,” Abubakar said.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said Nigeria was committed to the fight against illegal wildlife trade. She commended China for taking the leading role in the preservation of wildlife and assured that the Federal Government will continue to put measures in place to ensure the enforcement of wildlife conservation and protection measures.

Leader of the Chinese team, Li Shumings recognised the partnership with Nigeria and assured that more efforts would be made by the Chinese government to prioritise the bilateral pact signed with Nigeria to promote wildlife conservation.