Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has directed Computer Professional Registration Council (CPRC) to strengthen its monitoring system and tackle unregistered individuals and corporate organisations that are practicing or offering Information Technology services in Nigeria.

The government, said that such strong monitoring and regulatory system would ensure that standards and best practices are maintained in the IT industry.

Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who spoke at the inauguration of 2019-2021 Council of CPRC, promised to support the Council in the fight against that activities of quacks, impostors and all irregularities in IT industry.

He reminded the Council members of the enormous responsibilities and expectations from them, and challenged them to use their wealth of knowledge and experience to sanitise and transform the profession.

President and Chairman-in Council of the body, Prof. Charles Uwadia, pledged to ensure the IT sector is used maximally to boost the nation’s economy.

He said the body was aware of the enormous task before it, but that it had competent members to surmount the challenges, while soliciting the support of the Ministry to achieve the goals.