Gabriel Dike

In its bid to avert an industrial action by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), the Federal Government has invited the union leaders to a crucial meeting in Abuja.

SSANIP had issued a seven-day ultimatum through the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in a letter dated November 10 and served another letter to the Federal Ministry of Education dated October 27. Minister of Education via letter dated November 13 and signed by the Director of Tertiary Education, invited SSANIP leaders to a meeting apparently to avert a national strike.

Daily Sun learnt that the meeting with SSANIP leaders held on Tuesday, November 17 at the Minister’s Conference Room to discuss the ultimatum issued by the union to embark on strike.

The invitation signed by Mrs. R.G. Ilyasu, said the education minister commended SSANIP efforts in keeping the ministry abreast with the current development.The HoS letter signed by the Director, Employee Relations and Welfare, Adebayo Olayiwola, acknowledged the ultimatum issued government by the union.

One of the branch chairmen of SSANIP told Daily Sun that if the meeting failed to produce positive result, the National Executive Council (NEC) may direct members to embark on a nationwide strike.