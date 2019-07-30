Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has collaborated with the International Scientific Council for Research and Control of Trypanosomiasis to eradicate the scourge of the disease across the African continent.

Trypanosomiasis is any tropical disease caused by trypanosomes and typically transmitted by biting insects, especially sleeping sickness and Chagas’ disease.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu disclosed this yesterday when he received a delegation of International Scientific Council for Research and Control of Trypanosomiasis in his office in Abuja.

Nabasu assured the delegation adequate preparation to host the Bi-annual conference on Trypanosomiasis control slated to hold ‪from 23rd to 27th of September‬ this year.

Earlier, Director-General of The Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis and Onchocerciasis Research, Dr. Augustine Igwe, said the disease could still recur from border nations and stressed the need to effectively fight it off.

He added that all hands should be on deck to control the spread of the disease.

Dr. Igwe extolled the role of the Agency in publicizing the dangers of the disease, which he described as being domiciled in rural agrarian communities and highlighted the key techniques adopted to effectively reach the populace, which includes town-hall meetings and campaign messages in the local language of the affected communities.

Earlier, the Director for Inter African Bureau for Animal Resources, Prof. Ahmed El-Sawalhy, said the challenge of the disease is an African problem that must be solved by Africans.

He also highlighted the role of scientists, researchers and stakeholders, especially from the 39 member states and urged them to come up with possible solutions to control and effectively combat the disease.