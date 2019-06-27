Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by the disturbing state of insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned additional responsibility to the Department of State Services (DSS) to provide enhanced training for middle and top-level managers of security, para-military and law enforcement agencies within and outside the country.

The service’s spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, made the disclosure during the formal unveiling of the 2019 National Institute for Security Studies Act at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, adding that among other things, the secret service would provide strategic and critical security training for key public officials.

He further noted that it is in addition to enhance focus on terrorism, insurgency, subversion, espionage and sabotage, all of which are basic threats to the country’s internal security, adding that the additional powers were contained in the 2019 National Institute for Security Studies Act.

He said the development followed the painstaking efforts of the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, to advance the course of the intelligence organisation.

According to him, the institute has now been brought at par with the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), National Defence College (NDC), as well as similar global institutions.

He maintained that the service will continue to enhance its mandate as a lead research organisation into types, trends, patterns, methodology and typologies of criminal behaviour, psycho-analysis among other tendencies threatening national security.

It will “contribute uniquely and viably to the promotion of inter-service, inter-agency and international cooperation, collaboration and harmony among intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies locally and globally in order to achieve national security, regional and global peace.

It will also “serve as a critical centre for research and dialogue where distinguished academics, policy initiators and implementers meet to cross-fertilise ideas on national and global security issues. Add critical balance and objectivity by providing timely, empirical research and contextual analysis of relevant security issues to policymakers, area specialists, advocacy groups, and the media.

“The institute shall have power to enter into collaborative ventures, affiliate with the establish linkages with other institutions within or outside Nigeria for the purpose of building capacity. It will award certificates on completion of courses which shall authorise a participant, upon successful completion of the programme, to use the designated title of ‘Fellow of Security Institute.’ And it will affiliate with credible and relevant universities on programmes leading to the award of Masters and Ph.D degrees to qualified participants,” he said.