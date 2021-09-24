From Aidoghie Paulinus, New York

The Federal Government, has called for the deepening of trade relations between Nigeria and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call during a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Onyeama reminded the Iranian Foreign Minister that Nigeria and Iran have excellent relations, saying that Nigeria will be very happy under the cooperation and engagement of Amir-Abdollahian to improve even more, the relationship between both countries.

“We are two big countries in our respective sub-regions, but unfortunately, the level of trade is not what it should be. And we should do a lot more,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama added that Nigeria appreciated the intricacies of international financial systems and some of the obstacles.

“And we were trying to also discuss on how this should not interrupt our trade and how we can also work together to improve that aspect of our trade,” Onyeama also said.

In his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said envoys of both countries, with a great deal of hard work and focus and in all seriousness, were pursuing development of the relationship between Nigeria and Iran.

He added that exchanges between both countries were testament to the fact that both countries were very serious and focused and motivated to improve relations.

“Mr Minister, as you do know, both countries have very high capacities for mutual cooperation. But as you said, the level of trade and collaboration and cooperation between our two countries is not at the satisfactory level, particularly when we look at the level of political cooperation that thankfully does exists between the two of us.

“And of course, as you do know, the private sector from both of our respective countries, are very keen on developing and progressing their ties with one another,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Amir-Abdollahian added in order to realise the desired higher volume and commercial trade between both countries, Iran is seeking and studying how to best establish direct shipping route from Iran to Nigeria.

He said Iran had no issues or challenges whatsoever in completely removing any type of obstacle that may hamper the progress of trade between both countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also said in the beginning, Iran can do its very best where it is needed in order to remove or lessen any restricted duties that may exist and subsequently, Iran is ready and very much willing to best analyse on how to go swiftly about the removal of such duties that exist between both countries.

