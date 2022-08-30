From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The federal government is set to regulate the social work practitioners in the country, following the assent to the Chartered Institute Of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Act, which establishes the Institute of Social Work Practitioners, is saddled with the responsibility of training and registration of persons aspiring to become Social Work Practitioners in the country.

The Institute is also to determine the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to be registered as chartered social work practitioners amongst others.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Nasir Baballe Illa, in statement, said the bill establishing the Institute is among assented to by President Buhari recently.

According to the statement, other bills that received tht assent of the President include the legislation establishing the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria charged with the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of counselling profession.

Illa added that President Buhari also signed the bill establishing the National Institute Of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act, 2022:

He explained that “this Act establishes the National Institute of Credit Administration to regulate the credit management practice and set standards and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become professional credit managers in Nigeria,” amongst others.