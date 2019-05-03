Charles Nwaoguji

The Federal Government has stepped up efforts aimed at safeguarding the Atlantic Ocean and other marine resources in the country.

Government believes that intensifying efforts at studying and sanitising the Atlantic Ocean will result in huge benefits to the economy and humanity.

Disclosing this at the opening ceremony of the 5th high level industry, science and government dialogue on the “Atlantic Interactions” held recently in Lagos, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, said government was determined now more than ever, to understand the Atlantic Ocean and the associated benefits.

“The success story of Victoria Island, the beautiful island in Lagos State, is one of Nigeria’s busiest centres of banking and commerce, hosting headquarters of most major Nigerian and international corporations.

“The success story of this island shows the need for Nigeria to join the rest of the world to intensify efforts at studying the Atlantic Ocean, which will result in huge benefits to humanity,” Onu stated.

According to the minister, understanding the ocean will facilitate the creation of wealth, jobs, accelerate the reduction of poverty among Nigerians and curb ocean pollution to benefit all.

“The benefits of the study of the Atlantic Ocean are numerous, but it is important to mention that this will also help create the opportunity to build friendship among countries, help solve the problem of the environment, including global warming and climate change.

“This will help give hope to those whose livelihood depends on the Atlantic Ocean, thereby promoting peaceful coexistence among nations,” Onu said.

Participants at the two-day dialogue jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and the Atlantic International Research Centre (AIR Centre) cut across nations, including Portugal, Brazil, USA and Namibia. The development, the minister said, is a calculated effort aimed also to encourage scientists to start studying other oceans of the world.

“I am impressed that scientists, engineers and other professionals from all over the world are working together using their knowledge of space, the atmosphere, ocean, climate, energy and big data to study the Atlantic Ocean.

“Government is convinced that if efficiently exploited, the Atlantic Ocean can provide for our needs. We are prepared to handover a clean Atlantic to our children and the time to work towards this is now,” Onu concluded.

Describing this latest effort of government as “exceptional development initiative” in his goodwill message, the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, affirmed members’ support of efforts aimed at improving the environment and preserving the natural endowments for the benefit of humanity.

Ahmed expressed the gratitude of MAN to the Federal Government, particularly the Ministry of Science and Technology, for the diverse support systems so far created to enhance sustainability.

“Noteworthy are the efforts of the ministry towards development of local input for production and reduction in the dependence on foreign inputs, linkages between industries and research institutes; facilitation of industrial research base on manufacturers’ needs and the implementation of Executive Order 005 aimed at improving local content in public procurement and Science, Technology and Innovation Promotion Roadmap and many more,” said the MAN president.

According to him, effective management of the Atlantic Ocean and its resource endowments is central to beneficial trade, transportation, maritime activities, employment creation, poverty reduction, food security, industrial development, commercial transactions and safety of the environment.