From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Heavy security on Wednesday heralded the arraignment of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on the amended 15- count terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

This came as the Federal government moved bags of documentary evidence likely to be tendered against him into the courtroom.

Electronic equipment comprising various cameras have been brought to court and being inspected by the lead counsel to the federal government Mr Shuaib Magaji Labaran.

Meanwhile, contrary to the order of the court, the IPOB leader was brought to court by the Department of State Security Service(DSS) in the same Fendi designer cloth, the said should be changed.

Also, family members of the Biafran leader including a nursing mother have taken their seats in the courtroom.

A representative of the British High Commissioner billed to watch the trial for the United Kingdom was also allowed into the courtroom.

Justice Nyako had on Tuesday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow Kanu to have a change of cloth.

“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also, make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress”, Justice Nyako had ordered.

Meanwhile, when the matter was called up on Wednesday, the Prosecution counsel, Mr Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that Kanu was the one that chose to wear his designer Fendi clothes.

He said: “My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided Defendant with new Orthopedic mattress, pillows and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designers”.

In his response, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing his designer clothes.

“My lord what happened was that by the time proceedings ended yesterday, and because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to pass to him, some clothes we obtained for him.

“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day he would want to have the new clothes,” Ozekhome added.

He however commended the DSS for providing the IPOB leader with new mattresses and pillows.

“I want to commend the DSS and the Court for ensuring that it was done.”

Before allowing Kanu to be re-arraigned, Justice Nyako reiterated her demand for Defendant to have a change of clothes.

Kanu is currently entering his plea to the fresh amended charge against him which borders on his alleged commission of acts of terrorism, felony, incitement, unlawful importation of a radio transmitter, and headship of an illegal organisation.