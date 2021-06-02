From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, considered the deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) across the six geopolitical zones, in a bid to monitor constituency projects and expenditure.

It also considered a bottom-up approach in the siting and location of zonaI/constituency projects to enhance and ensure ownership by the constituents.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at a 2-day stakeholders’ interactive forum organized by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, yesterday in Abuja.

The communiqué which was signed by Simon Tyungu, a Special Adviser to the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, added that ICT platforms should be created for monitoring and evaluation of projects to reduce physical exercise.

According to him, “The forum commended the Ministry of Special Duties and InterGovernmental Affairs for organizing this event aimed at creating a framework for collaboration amongst the MDAs and stakeholders;

“There should be appropriate needs assessment of zonal/constituency projects in determining the value for the end users with adequate funding.

“There should be a bottom-up approach in the siting and location of zonaI/constituency projects to enhance and ensure ownership by the constituents.

“There should be improvement in the percentage of funds provided in the annual budget for robust Monitoring and Evaluation exercise to ensure sustainability of projects.

“There should be a transition of zonal intervention/constituency projects from inception to completion and handover to the communities.

“For monitoring and evaluation purposes, project locations, including Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates should be included in the budget, for easy access by citizens and organizations.

“There should be effective forms of tracking for constituency/zonal projects in order to ensure their satisfactory execution and for the country to have value for money.

“ICT platform should be created for monitoring and evaluation and verification of projects and programmes to reduce physical exercise as much as possible.

“Relevant MDAs should be given full control of the execution of

zonal intervention projects.

“The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and lnter-Governmental Affairs should organise regular sensitization programmes for members of the National Assembly to acquaint them with imperatives of successful execution and delivery of zonal/constituency projects and programmes.

“The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should sensitize the populace that zonal intervention/constituency projects are funded by the Federal Government but driven by National Assembly members to bring development to the grassroot.

“Relevant MDAs should enhance strict compliance to the extant circulars with respect to zonal/constituency projects to avoid sanctions.

“Any challenge(s) in the execution of zonal intervention/constituency projects by relevant MDAs should be channeled to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs for necessary action.”