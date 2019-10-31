The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has said the Federal Government plans to start soon, a one-year health insurance scheme for Corps members.

Dare disclosed this in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management meeting with representatives of state governments in attendance.

He said, “As we move to reform the NYSC, we also have plans to provide health insurance for every NYSC every corps member during the service year”.

He stated that the scheme has made immense contributions to the socio-economic, political and cultural development of Nigeria as a country, adding that in order to sustain these achievements, all tiers of government need to fulfill their obligations toward ensuring smooth operations of the scheme.

“I am concerned that the successes recorded by corps members in the past are being impaired today by the inability of critical stakeholders, especially states and local governments to fully discharge their statutory responsibilities to the scheme.

“Reversing this trend will surely increase the tempo of contributions of corps’ participation towards the improvement of the living standard of our people, especially in rural communities”, he noted.

He thereafter joined the NYSC DG in appealing to the state and local governments to live up to their responsibilities of the scheme.