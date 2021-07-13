Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has advocated a review of senior secondary school curriculum.

Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, at a one-day stakeholders’ dialogue for the North-West zone in Kano, yesterday, stressed the need to restructure, realign and revise the present curriculum which was introduced since 2011 to meet the current global developmental challenge.

“Ten years after the introduction of the current senior secondary education curriculum (SSE), you will agree with me that times have changed. The world has moved on; new ideas have been created; knowledge has advanced; new goals have been set; new skills have emerged and new technologies have been developed. It is the first of its kind in the history of curriculum in Nigeria and in most parts of the world.

“The dialogue, which is to be held in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, is specifically made to offer Nigerians opportunity to participate in curriculum development process, thus making it a people-oriented national document. Our goal is to enable us create the future we desire as a people.

“The current senior secondary education curriculum was introduced in 2011 after NERDC took holistic review of school curricula, beginning from primary school.”

He said there was need to create opportunity for secondary school students and learners to acquire relevant entrepreneurship skills required for poverty eradication, job creation and wealth generation as well as consolidate foundation for moral and civic values.

Represented by Director, Curriculum Development Centre, NERDC, Dr Garba Gandu, Junaidu said stakeholders’ dialogue was ongoing nationwide. He said the one held in Kano was part of the North-West zone, comprising Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

