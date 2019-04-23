Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chbuike Amaechi, has revealed the Federal Government’s plan to introduce solar-powered tricycles and motorcycles into the country’s transportation system.

Amaechi made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected executives of Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister was optimistic that the initiative, when operational, would solve motorcycles and tricycles riders fuel challenges.

Represented by the Director of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration in the ministry, Dr. Anthonia Ekpa, Amaechi said: “What we have done is to ensure that we introduce into the Nigeria environment, solar-powered tricycles, we are going to introduce into the sector tricycles that will not need to use fuel.

“I want to seize this opportunity to also say that we have put it in the 2018 budget to be implemented in 2019 because in the 2018 budget we have what we called green transportation, which under it we have the solar-powered tricycles. “We also have in the 2018 budget what we called amphibious vehicles, which is going to be in form of a tricycle which can be used on water and on land for those of you in the riverine areas, we hope to purchase that in 2019.”