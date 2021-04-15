From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, kept mute on the actual date President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country.

Buhari had on Tuesday, March 30, departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) for a routine medical checkup.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement penultimate Monday announcing President Buhari’s departure said: “He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”

However, Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, when asked if the President was expected back in the country this week, retorted: “Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what’s the big issue in that one?”

Mohammed spoke to journalists after yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to him, the government was more concerned with the issue of dwindling security bedevilling the country.

On the 7th anniversary of the abduction of Chibok girls and what the government was doing about it, Mohammed said the Buhari’s administration has through 18 town hall meetings across the country with various stakeholders demonstrated commitment to tackle the issue of insecurity.

He said the recent town hall meeting in Kaduna, less than a week ago, set a parameter for enhanced security and national unity.

He said the meetings were to find ways to resolve the nations security crisis that have led to incessant abductions of school pupils in the North East.

Mohammed said among key suggestions at the meeting were the expansion of military personnel and hardware, need for state police, local government autonomy and establishment of more grazing areas.