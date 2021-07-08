From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

A pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Imeobi Igbo Forum (IIF), has warned the Federal Government to ensure no harm is done to Nnamdi Kanu, while in custody, in order not to provoke avoidable uprising.

In a press conference in Onitsha, yesterday, the National Chairman of the forum, Mike Ikegulu, also called on the Federal Government to permit the operation of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He also stressed on the need for the Federal Government to negotiate with IPOB on the best way forward.

“Dialoguing with IPOB will go a long way to assuaging the ill feeling of youths of the erstwhile Eastern Region of Nigeria. This is important to prevent attracting an uprising that will likely be deadlier than the recent #EndSARS protests.

“This, we hope, will ensure the success of repatriating Kanu will be of benefit to Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, “Boko Haram, ISWAP and other bandits, which are internationally recognised terror groups, have sacked communities, killed, maimed and driven away thousands of Nigerians into refugee camps.

“These terror groups have occupied and hoisted flags in the Nigerian territories, demanding an Islamic state.

“Some others have been agitating, holding rallies and hoisting flags. Governors and religious leaders have been meeting with them in the company of retinue of security operatives, suing for peace and understanding. None of their leaders has been treated the way the IPOB leader is being treated.

“We, therefore, advise Mr. President to call for a round table discussion with IPOB and its leader. The repatriation of Kanu to Nigeria presents another window of opportunity to right past wrongs. Nigeria must resist any further temptation of creating room for crisis,” he said.

Flanked by the Secretary of the group, Chibuike Nwabueze, Ikegulu insisted that the call by Kanu for a referendum should not be misinterpreted to mean declaration of war.

