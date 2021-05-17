By Philip Nwosu

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Adewale Martins has called on the Federal Government to ensure freedom of the press and allow the media unfettered access to information necessary for reshaping the country.

He spoke during the celebration of the 2021 World Communication Day saying government should respect the right of media practitioners doing their job as entrenched in the constitution of the country

He said it would serve society better if press freedom is held sacrosanct, especially as a constitutional right granted to the media by virtue of their job as society watchdogs.

He lamented the degenerating security situation in Nigeria, urging the government to up their game and tackle the problem.

Archbishop Martins said government must not leave the security of lives and property to non-state actors.

Earlier in his message titled “Come and see” the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis said “Come and see” were the first words that Jesus spoke to the disciples who were curious about him following his baptism in the Jordan river (Jn 1:39).

He said Jesus invited them to enter into a relationship with him.

“Journalism too, as an account of reality, calls for an ability to go where no one else thinks of going: a readiness to set out and a desire to see. Curiosity, openness, passion. We owe a word of gratitude for the courage and commitment of all those professionals – journalists, camera operators, editors, directors – who often risk their lives in carrying out their work. Thanks to their efforts, we now know, for example, about the hardships endured by persecuted minorities in various parts of the world, numerous cases of oppression and injustice inflicted on the poor and on the environment, and many wars that otherwise would be overlooked. It would be a loss not only for news reporting, but for society and for democracy as a whole, were those voices to fade away. Our entire human family would be impoverished.”