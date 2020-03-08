Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barr. Istifanus Gyang said until Federal Government stops selective enforcement of law to make things extremely difficult for bandits, killings in Nigeria might not end.

He called on Nigerians to pursue peace and reconciliation through tolerance, genuine dialogue rather than taking arms against themselves.

Senator Gyang disclosed this on Sunday during the 10th year memorial service of over 356 children, women and the aged killed in Dymbruk (Dogo Nahawa) on Sunday 7 March, 2010, held at St. Francis Parish, Fwapwa in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“I am disturb by the Nigerian system where there is selective endorsement of law; until government makes things difficult for perpetrators of crimes, killings and criminality will continue in the country. We are looking forward to a time that there will be no killing of a single soul in the country.

“I was first among those who came to Dymbruk in 2010 when hundreds of people where murdered in their sleep. That time, I was Permanent Secretary Security and there was nobody that withstood the situation; many people collapsed with tears when they saw the horror and gory bodies of those killed.

“Today, we are here to make a memorial, it is no longer a memorial of pains, anguish, weeping but a memorial of appreciating God for the return of peace. What we are seeing is a consequences of hate, intolerance, religious extremism, but we are saying it is time to overcome hate and engage ourselves constructively by way of dialoguing over issues rather than taking arms against ourselves.”

Member representing Jos South/Jos East constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos lamented that 10 years after about 500 persons were killed in less than three hours, nobody had been arrested in connection to the crime.

He said those who perished in the bloody attack did not commit any crime but were massacred in their sleep in their various homes.

“The people of Dymbruk community are still yearning and praying for justice 10 years after their beloved one’s were murdered in their sleep. It is unfortunate that no single person is in jail today because of the unfortunate killing.”

He urged the Federal Government to provide justice for those who perished in the attack.

The parish priest in charge of of St. Francis Pastorial Area Fwapwa, Rev. Fr. Philip Idode led the prayers at the grave site where over 354 persons were buried in March, 2010.