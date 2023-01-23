The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has tasked the Federal Government to improve security and forestall the incessant killing of clerics in the country.

President of CAN, Rev. Daniel Okoh, stated this yesterday, in a statement condoling the Catholic Church over the killing of Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, a priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA of Niger.

Achi was burnt to death at about 3 am after terrorists invaded his residence. It was reported that they razed the building after failing to gain access.

The priest was buried on Friday.

Okoh said: “His death is a sad development at a time his parishioners and by extension, other Christians in the country can benefit more from his leadership and sense of direction. It is a big loss to the church in which he played major roles as priest, guardian, and philanthropist to many needy members of our society. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts. His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of the journey of many believers in Nigeria and the world at large.

“As we condole with the entire Catholic Church at this moment of grief, CAN appeals to the authorities to improve our internal and external security framework to stop future occurrences of such incidents that led to Fr. Achi’s sudden demise.”