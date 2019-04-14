Gyang Bere, Jos

Fulani and Berom leaders in Plateau State have urged the Federal Government to stop the current killings in Benue and Zamfara states from spreading to the state.

The leaders said serious security measures should be put in place to checkmate movement of criminal elements into the state especially now that farming season has approached.

They spoke on Saturday at the end of a conflict sensitization workshop for traditional and community leaders in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas, organised by Search For Common Ground Nigeria and facilitated by the Project Officer, Ishaku Shuiabu, held in Riyom LGA, Plateau State.

A traditional ruler from Riyom LGA, Da Dalyop Markus called for unity between Beroms and herdsmen in the rural areas and the need to stop habouring criminal elements who are bent on inflicting pains and havoc on the people.

“With the killings that are currently taking place in Benue, Zamfara and other parts of the north, the Federal Government should take necessary measures to stop the spread of the killings to Plateau, we should stand to resist anything that will disrupt the peace in our state.

A leader of Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA) Riyom LGA, Deborah Emmanuel lamented that several persons, mostly women, children and the aged perished during several herdsmen attacks in the local government.

“Women in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi are pleading with the Federal Government to put in place necessary security measures to enable us go to our farms.

The workshop put together by Search for Common Ground will help in inculcating the culture of tolerance and mutual understanding between farmers and herdsmen in the state.”