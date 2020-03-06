Gyang Bere, Jos

The President Arm of Hope Foundation, Apostle Eugene Ogu has urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate orphans, widows and the aged persons who are victims of terrorist onslaught in Nigeria rather than trying to reward the perpetrators.

He lamented that government had forgotten 356 persons made up of children, widows and the aged who were attack and killed on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in Dymburuk (Dogo Nahawa), in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Apostle Ogu disclosed this on Friday during the 10th year memorial remembrance and foundation-laying ceremony of the laboratory and computer centre, held at Dogo Nahawa of painful tragedy that consumed 356 children, women and the aged in Dymburuk (Dogo Nahawa), Plateau State.

“I wish to draw the attention of all relevant government agencies including the Presidency, to the need to place premium on rehabilitating victims of the herdsmen crisis and Boko Haram insurgency.

“It is worrisome to read in print media of the plans of the Federal Government to rehabilitate and reward insurgents and herdsmen militias when the victims of such dastardly acts are left in settlements.

“The life of Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion etc, must count as being important to the survival and growth of the country, where tongues and tribes differ; the goal to build a just and peaceful society must be enthroned.”

Apostle Ogu, has built a school, Hope of Hope Memorial Grammar School and offered scholarship to the students to the university level, drilled borehole water, equipped and empowered surviving widows, and given scholarship to Daniel Chuwang who was macheted almost to death, solicited the help of Plateau State Government.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Secretary to Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu on the occasion, sympathised with the devastated community.

He said that God has not abandoned the people of Plateau, adding that God will not hand us over to our enemies.

Lalong said he is aggressively pursuing the concept of community policing and urged the community to key in so that community members can watch over their communities.

He urged the people to forgive those who did evil to them in the last 10 years and expressed strong hope that most of the children will grow to become pillars of Plateau State.