Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has said that the Federal government and security agencies in the country must rethink a new strategy for responding to emerging security challenges in the country.

Gyang who disclosed this at the weekend in Jos and said Plateau has had its own fair share of the security challenges which little or nothing was done to address them.

“I appealed to security agencies, the Federal government and all critical stakeholders involved in the management of the security architecture in the country to rethink a strategy for responding to emerging situations and show greater commitment to securing the nation as a whole.

“I could recalled that some years ago, the people of Plateau were under the intense pressure of terrorism; villages were invaded and burnt, places of worship were bombed and civilians and even the uniformed forces were killed.

“But little was done, in fact, many people across the nation thought that this was merely our problem in Plateau State. But look at what we have today in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba and the whole of the North East. I mean, places you would never have thought could be affected are all groaning under insurgency, something urgent must be done to halt the insecurity.

“We are not happy to see all these, but what if the situation in Plateau was quickly and efficiently handled? Would we not have contained the situation and prevented it from lasting this long and affecting so many other communities in the country at once?”

Gyang noted that every part of the nation requires rapid, sustained and sufficient cover to deal with its emerging security challenge.

“We must take every action possible to make Nigerians feel safer so that they can live more productive lives to get out of poverty. There must be no part of our country that is left at the mercy of marauders under whatever name.”