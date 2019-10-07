Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna-based cleric and president of the United Church of Christ in Nations, popularly known as HEKAN, Reverend Amos Kiri, has lamented that Nigerians are no longer safe on their farms, on the roads and even in their homes, hence the need for government to be proactive in bringing those aiding, abetting or participating in the heinous crimes to book.

To this end, Kiri called on the Federal Government to rise against those hiding under religion to make Nigeria unsafe.

The HEKAN president made the call at the national headquarters of the church in Kaduna on Sunday, during the ordination of 10 promoted pastors.

The cleric claimed efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to bring back the country’s good reputation were being rubbished by rampant kidnapping, armed robbery and gun attacks, among others.

He said, “The government of the day needs to intensify its actions in curbing this menace. Today, Nigerians are not safe in their farms, on the roads and even in their homes. The government must, therefore, be proactive in bringing those aiding, abetting or physically participating in these heinous crimes to book. The law must be allowed to take its just course. Most of the perpetrators of these crimes hide under religion to carry out their evil plans.”

He also expressed concern over the perennial Tiv-Jukun crisis, and called on leaders of both Benue and Taraba states to eschew bitterness and allow peace to reign.

“The recent killing in these two states is a great thing of concern. The brethren in the two states have been living in harmony together for centuries, inter-marrying and sharing common boundaries and traditions. While it is true that both the tongue and the teeth sometimes bite each other, they have always learnt to live together in the same mouth.

“I, therefore, call on all leaders in the two states to eschew bitterness, bury the hatchet and allow peace to reign. May I also extend this call to other states/communities where clashes still occur to, as a matter of urgency, dialogue together and seek lasting solutions to causes of these crises? Without peace, there will be no development.”

On the recent abduction of two teachers and six schoolgirls from The Engravers College, Kaduna, Kiri expressed fear that the level of literacy in the country would not improve, if parents unsure of their children’s safety during school hours.

He, therefore, called on government not to rest on its oars until the the kidnap victims are released.

Ordaining the pastors, the HEKAN president reminded them of their roles in church development and nation-building: “The position of a reverend is an exalted position. You must exhibit more maturity in the handling of church affairs. Bring more innovations and creativity in programming in the church. Be more dedicated in acquiring modern methods of doing things that fit in with the 21st century challenges that men of God face.”