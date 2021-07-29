From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

A notorious bandit leader who has been on the wanted list of Security Agencies for more than two years running has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto State.

The culprit, Bello Galaduma, 40 years old suspected bandit, specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped. Also, he assists kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities.

The Director, Public Relations, NSCDC – NHQ , Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu said “t he captured bandit, according to reliable Intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him leading to his capture and arrest by operatives of the NSCDC”.