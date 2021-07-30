From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

A notorious bandit leader, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for more than two years running, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Sokoto State.

The culprit, Bello Galaduma, 40-year-old suspected bandit, specialised in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped. He, also, assisted kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they used for their nefarious activities.

The Director, Public Relations, NSCDC – NHQ , Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said, “the captured bandit, according to a reliable Intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State, where luck ran out on him, leading to his arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.”

He said the arrest was made possible by “the actionable intelligence received by the officers and men of the NSCDC, Sokoto State Command, who responded immediately and laid siege to the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State, where he went to buy drugs and also satisfy his sexual urge. In that process, the gallant officers wasted no time in ending his reign of banditry.”

He affirmed that Bello Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives, and currently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.

The Commandant General (CG) of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, seized the occasion to appeal to the conscience of other criminals to have a change of heart before their time runs out, because at that juncture, the law of the land will take its course.

The CG emphasised that the NSCDC, amongst its mandate of having zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviours in the society, will always strive for a better society where all Nigerians live, and property very safe, while commending the NSCDC Sokoto State Command for a job well done.

