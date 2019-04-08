The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah and the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, have commended Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his administration’s innovative measures and steadfastness in enhancing the ease of doing business in the state.

The duo also congratulated governor Ugwuanyi for the recent impressive rating as second in the list of the five most reformed states in ease of doing business in the country, in 2018.

Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Lagos and Anambra states were last week, rewarded at the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Awards 2019, for being top reformed states in ease of doing business in 2018. The awards were presented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking during opening ceremony of the 30th Enugu International Trade Fair, the minister, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser, Emeka Ifezulike, described the recent feat recorded by Ugwuanyi’s administration as no mean achievement.

“We have to congratulate our amiable governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his steadfastness in making Enugu State very conducive for businesses to thrive,” he said.

The minister also applauded the governor for his administration’s enormous assistance to the Enugu Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, which he said contributed to the success story of the body in the state.